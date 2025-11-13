Milwaukee critically missing teenage boy; last seen Thursday morning

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 17-year-old Cabine Komara. Komara was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, near 31st and McKinley. Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police District Three at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 17-year-old boy.

Search for Cabine Komara

What we know:

Officials said Cabine Komara was last seen near 31st and McKinley in Milwaukee around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13. He is believed to be on foot.

Komara is described as being a male, Black, 6'6" tall, weighing 350 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a dark blue Marquette High School polo shirt, khaki pants, and white/black/gold Nike shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Komara's whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee Police District Three at 414-935-7232.