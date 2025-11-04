Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 12th and Cherry
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 44-year-old James Spears. He was last seen on foot near 12th and Cherry at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
What they're saying:
Police described Spears as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat with an orange durag underneath, a green sweatshirt, black pants and red-and-white shoes.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Spears' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.