Milwaukee critically missing man last seen near Roosevelt and Scranton

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a critically missing person, 32-year-old Robert Parrott.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials say Parrott was last seen on foot near Roosevelt and Scranton around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Parrott is described as a male, Black, 6'1' tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing an orange shirt and gray sweatpants.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Parrott, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.