Milwaukee man critically missing, may be driving black Cadillac

The Brief MPD asked for the public's help to find critically missing 27-year-old Donte Carter. Carter may be driving a black Cadillac SUV, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 27-year-old Donte Carter. He was last heard from around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Oct. 7.

What they're saying:

Police described Carter as 5-foot-5 and roughly 170 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what he is wearing, and he may be driving a black Cadillac with Wisconsin plates: AZW-8033.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.

