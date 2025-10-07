Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man critically missing, may be driving black Cadillac

Published  October 7, 2025 10:43am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Donte Carter

    • MPD asked for the public's help to find critically missing 27-year-old Donte Carter.
    • Carter may be driving a black Cadillac SUV, according to police.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 27-year-old Donte Carter. He was last heard from around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Oct. 7.

Police described Carter as 5-foot-5 and roughly 170 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what he is wearing, and he may be driving a black Cadillac with Wisconsin plates: AZW-8033.

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.

