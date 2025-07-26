Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 64th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find critically missing 54-year-old Andrew Addae. He was last seen near 64th and Thurston around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 26.
Police described Addae as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled in a low cut. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan cargo pants and black athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on Addae's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
