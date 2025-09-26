Milwaukee critically missing man; 69-year-old last seen Sept. 26
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 69-year-old Ronald Jordan, a man who is considered critically missing.
Search for Ronald Jordan
What we know:
Officials say Jordan was last seen in a neighborhood near 43rd and Good Hope around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Jordan is described as a male, Black, 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with the American Flag on the front, a red shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Jordan's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.