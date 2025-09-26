Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee critically missing man; 69-year-old last seen Sept. 26

Published  September 26, 2025 5:21pm CDT
Ronald Jordan

    • Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 69-year-old man.
    • Ronald Jordan was last seen in the neighborhood near 43rd and Good Hope on Friday, Sept. 26.
    • If you have information on Jordan's whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 69-year-old Ronald Jordan, a man who is considered critically missing. 

Officials say Jordan was last seen in a neighborhood near 43rd and Good Hope around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26. 

Jordan is described as a male, Black, 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with the American Flag on the front, a red shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals.  

Anyone with any information on Jordan's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

