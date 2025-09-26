Milwaukee critically missing man; 69-year-old last seen Sept. 26

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 69-year-old man. Ronald Jordan was last seen in the neighborhood near 43rd and Good Hope on Friday, Sept. 26. If you have information on Jordan's whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 69-year-old Ronald Jordan, a man who is considered critically missing.

Search for Ronald Jordan

What we know:

Officials say Jordan was last seen in a neighborhood near 43rd and Good Hope around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Jordan is described as a male, Black, 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with the American Flag on the front, a red shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Jordan's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.