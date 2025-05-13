Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 39th and Green Tree
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 22-year-old Ahjanay Macklin. She was last seen near 39th and Green Tree around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13.
Police described Macklin as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bonnet, black jacket, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and black flip-flops. She should be on foot.
Anyone with information on Macklin's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.