Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 39th and Green Tree

By
Published  May 13, 2025 6:57pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Ahjanay Macklin

    • MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing Ahjanay Macklin.
    • The 22-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning near 39th and Green Tree.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 22-year-old Ahjanay Macklin. She was last seen near 39th and Green Tree around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13.

Police described Macklin as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bonnet, black jacket, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and black flip-flops. She should be on foot.

Anyone with information on Macklin's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

