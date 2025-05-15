Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 63rd and Warnimont

article

The Brief MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing 14-year-old Zariyah Stone. She was last seen near 63rd and Warnimont on Thursday, May 15. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7262.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 14-year-old Zariyah Stone. She was last seen near 63rd and Warnimont around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.

Police described Stone as 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.

