Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 63rd and Warnimont

Published  May 15, 2025 9:19pm CDT
Missing Persons
Zariyah Stone

    • MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing 14-year-old Zariyah Stone.
    • She was last seen near 63rd and Warnimont on Thursday, May 15.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7262. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 14-year-old Zariyah Stone. She was last seen near 63rd and Warnimont around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.

Police described Stone as 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262. 

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

