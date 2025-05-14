Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 53rd and Green Tree

article

The Brief MPD requested the public’s help to find missing 11-year-old Shannon Delaney. She was last seen near 53rd and Green Tree around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find critically missing 11-year-old girl Shannon Delaney. She was last seen near 53rd and Green Tree around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Delaney is described as 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length braided hair. She was wearing a black-and-white jacket, purple shirt, black jeans, and black-and-blue shoes. She should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Editor's note: This report was updated to correct when Delaney had been last seen.