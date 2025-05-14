Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 19th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find critically missing 13-year-old Lilly Arntz. She was last seen near 19th and Capitol around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13.
Police described Arntz as 6 feet tall and around 260 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She was wearing a tan Mickey Mouse shirt, red pants and pink Crocs. She should be on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.