Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 19th and Capitol

The Brief Police requested the public’s help to find critically missing 13-year-old Lilly Arntz She was last seen near 19th and Capitol around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252.



Police described Arntz as 6 feet tall and around 260 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She was wearing a tan Mickey Mouse shirt, red pants and pink Crocs. She should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

