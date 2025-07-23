Milwaukee critical missing woman last seen near 49th and Fairmount

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a 24-year-old woman listed as critically missing. Anesha Travis was last seen near 49th and Fairmount in Milwaukee. If you have information on Travis' whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee Police District 7.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing woman, 24-year-old Anesha Travis.

Search for 24-year-old woman

What we know:

Officials say Travis was last seen on foot near 49th and Fairmount in Milwaukee early on Wednesday, July 23.

Travis is described as a female, Black, 4'11" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red and orange shirt, gray leggings, and multicolor New Balance shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Travis' whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.