Milwaukee critical missing woman last seen near 49th and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing woman, 24-year-old Anesha Travis.
Search for 24-year-old woman
What we know:
Officials say Travis was last seen on foot near 49th and Fairmount in Milwaukee early on Wednesday, July 23.
Travis is described as a female, Black, 4'11" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red and orange shirt, gray leggings, and multicolor New Balance shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Travis' whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.