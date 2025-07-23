Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee critical missing woman last seen near 49th and Fairmount

Published  July 23, 2025 10:47am CDT
Anesha Travis

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a 24-year-old woman listed as critically missing.
    • Anesha Travis was last seen near 49th and Fairmount in Milwaukee.
    • If you have information on Travis' whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee Police District 7.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing woman, 24-year-old Anesha Travis. 

Search for 24-year-old woman

What we know:

Officials say Travis was last seen on foot near 49th and Fairmount in Milwaukee early on Wednesday, July 23.

Travis is described as a female, Black, 4'11" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red and orange shirt, gray leggings, and multicolor New Balance shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Travis' whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

