Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  September 13, 2024 7:36pm CDT
Khaeli Dawson

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: MPD said Khaeli Dawson, reported critically missing on Friday, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 13-year-old Khaeli Dawson – last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Friday near 21st and Congress.

Police described Dawson as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black scarf on her head, a gray Adidas hoodie, white shirt, blue pants and pink sandals with a bear logo on the side.

Anyone with information on Dawson's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

