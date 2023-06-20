Milwaukee police: Critical missing girl last seen near 6th and Burnham
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for critical missing 16-year-old Kaythlyn Matute – last seen Tuesday morning, June 20.
Matute is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long, black hair. She was last seen near 6th and Burnham around 8 a.m. wearing a black t-shirt with designs on the front, black shorts and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Matute's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.