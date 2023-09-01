Milwaukee boy critically missing, has medical condition

article

Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to find critical missing 12-year-old Damian Alvarado – last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 1 near 24th and Locust.

Alvarado has a medical condition, police said. He is described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing red-and-black camo gym shorts, black shoes and no shirt.

Anyone with information on Alvarado's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



