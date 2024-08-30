Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Villard; 1 taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 30, 2024 1:04pm CDT
Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Villard

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 30. 

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue. 

Police say a motorist failed to yield while making a turn and was struck by another vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle that failed to yield to spin and collide with a third vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle that failed to yield, a 51-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The Source

The Milwaukee Police Department. 