Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Villard; 1 taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 30.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue.

Police say a motorist failed to yield while making a turn and was struck by another vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle that failed to yield to spin and collide with a third vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that failed to yield, a 51-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The Source

The Milwaukee Police Department.