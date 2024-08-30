Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Villard; 1 taken to hospital
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 30.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue.
Police say a motorist failed to yield while making a turn and was struck by another vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle that failed to yield to spin and collide with a third vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that failed to yield, a 51-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Villard
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No other injuries were reported.
The Source
The Milwaukee Police Department.