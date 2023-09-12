Milwaukee crash, Locust and Fond du lac; adult, infant hurt

article

A 26-year-old and an infant were injured in a serious crash at Fond du Lac and Locust in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 12.

The wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Officials say a 27-year-old driver was traveling south on Fond du Lac, blew through a red light and was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Locust.

The driver of the car that blew the red light was not hurt and stayed on the scene.

The driver and infant in the second car were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.