Milwaukee crash involving semi, man arrested on suspicion of OWI

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of OWI following a three-vehicle crash on Monday, June 24 in Milwaukee.

The crash happened near Appleton and Hampton around 1 p.m.

Police say a driver (unit #1) collided with another vehicle and a semi, which were both stopped in traffic.

The driver of unit #1, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No injuries were reported.