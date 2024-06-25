Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash involving semi, man arrested on suspicion of OWI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2024 11:04am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee crash, Hampton and Appleton

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of OWI following a three-vehicle crash on Monday, June 24 in Milwaukee

The crash happened near Appleton and Hampton around 1 p.m. 

Police say a driver (unit #1) collided with another vehicle and a semi, which were both stopped in traffic. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of unit #1, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

No injuries were reported. 