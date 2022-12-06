Milwaukee crash; Illinois man dead, 3 hurt, collision at 13th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old man from Illinois is dead, and three others were hurt following a collision at 13th and Oklahoma on the city's south side early Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Officials say the Illinois man was driving an SUV west on Oklahoma at a high rate of speed – and blew a stop light. The SUV struck a car with three people inside.

Fatal crash at 13th and Oklahoma, Milwaukee

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man who was driving the car was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. Two 23-year-old male passengers, also from Milwaukee, were not injured.

The Illinois driver was taken to a hospital – but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.