Milwaukee crash, house fire near 27th and Burleigh: MFD
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a vehicle crashed into a home, which then started on fire, on Saturday.
It happened near 27th and Burleigh. MFD said firefighters arrived within minutes and brought the fire under control.
MFD took one person to a hospital, but did not specify whether that person was in the vehicle that crashed or inside the home.
FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for additional details, but has not yet heard back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.