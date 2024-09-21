Expand / Collapse search

Truck crashes into Milwaukee home near 41st and Roosevelt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 21, 2024 7:15pm CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Pickup truck crashes into home near 41st and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A pickup truck crashed into a home on Milwaukee's north side Saturday.

It happened at 41st and Roosevelt. FOX6 News at the scene found the pickup truck with significant front-end damage – one of its wheels had fallen off – up against the corner of a home.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee police and fire departments for information about the crash, but did not immediately hear back.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.