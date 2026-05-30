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The Brief Lenadre Brown was killed in a crash on Milwaukee's north side. Investigators said John Ashley ran a red light and hit Brown on May 26. Prosecutors said Ashley admitted he's never had a driver's license.



A Milwaukee man was driving without a license when he ran a red light and crashed into a motorcycle on Tuesday, killing 39-year-old Leandre Brown, according to prosecutors.

In court:

A Milwaukee County court commissioner set 19-year-old John Ashley's cash bond at $7,500 when he made his initial appearance on Saturday. He's charged with two felonies in the case.

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The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the scene near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt shortly after midnight on May 26. There were two vehicles involved in the crash: a Hyundai and a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Brown was the driver of the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to a criminal complaint. He owned Syrs Restaurant and Lounge on the city's far northwest side.

John Ashley

Court filings said surveillance footage showed Brown was headed southeast on Fond du Lac Avenue and had the green light when the Hyundai, headed southwest on Roosevelt Drive, ran a red light and hit Brown at the intersection.

Prosecutors said Ashley admitted he was driving the Hyundai. He also admitted he has never had a driver's license, which investigators said a check of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records confirmed.

Ashley claimed he had the green light when he entered the intersection, the complaint said, contrary to what the surveillance video showed.

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