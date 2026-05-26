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Milwaukee fatal crash near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt, 1 in custody

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Published  May 26, 2026 9:45 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee fatal crash near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning.
    • The crash happened near Roosevelt and Fond du Lac around 12:12 a.m.
    • One person was taken into custody.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, May 26. 

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two vehicles collided in the area of Roosevelt and Fond du Lac around 12:12 a.m.

One of the drivers, a 39-year-old, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The other driver, a 19-year-old, was taken into custody. 

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What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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