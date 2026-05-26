Milwaukee fatal crash near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt, 1 in custody

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Roosevelt and Fond du Lac around 12:12 a.m. One person was taken into custody.



One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, May 26.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two vehicles collided in the area of Roosevelt and Fond du Lac around 12:12 a.m.

One of the drivers, a 39-year-old, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The other driver, a 19-year-old, was taken into custody.

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What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.