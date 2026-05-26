Milwaukee fatal crash near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt, 1 in custody
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MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, May 26.
Fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two vehicles collided in the area of Roosevelt and Fond du Lac around 12:12 a.m.
One of the drivers, a 39-year-old, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
The other driver, a 19-year-old, was taken into custody.
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What's next:
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.