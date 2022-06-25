Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 2 seriously injured: police

article

Two people ware seriously injured in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, June 25.

According to police, a driver ran flashing red lights near Fond du Lac and Locust – crashing into another vehicle around 8:20 a.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in that vehicle, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to be extricated and was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported, police said.



