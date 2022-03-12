Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash: Woman seriously injured, 1 arrested

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a woman is in "grave condition" after a crash on the city's north side Saturday morning, March 11.

According to police, the 43-year-old Milwaukee woman was trying to turn when another motorist crashed into her shortly after 11 a.m.

The woman's injuries were said to be life-threatening, and she was taken to the hospital, police said.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The striking driver, identified by police as a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was injured, taken to the hospital and arrested. Police said criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office in the coming days.

