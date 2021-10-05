Milwaukee stolen van crash at 11th and Madison, 3 juveniles arrested

Three juveniles inside a stolen minivan were arrested when that vehicle crashed into a sedan near 11th and Madison Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, police said.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., the driver of the minivan, who police are looking for, blew a stop sign and struck the sedan. The driver fled before officers arrived, according to MPD.

The three juvenile passengers were arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

