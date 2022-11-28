Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light

article

Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash.

Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m.

The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a traffic signal, a traffic control box and a nearby building.

The driver of the car that was hit, a woman, 42, had to be removed from her vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.