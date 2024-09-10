article

The Brief Three children were hurt in a crash on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday morning. Police said the driver of that vehicle, who was also hurt, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.



Four people – including three children – were injured in a crash on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday morning.

It happened near 84th and Mill around 7:35 p.m. Police said one vehicle hit a second vehicle that failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The first vehicle then careened and hit a third vehicle.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle that failed to yield, along with three passengers – ages 9, 7 and 6 – were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.