Milwaukee crash at 68th and Fiebrantz; 3 men hurt, later arrested

The Brief Three men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into another car, a parked vehicle, and a tree in Milwaukee on Christmas Day. The stolen vehicle caught fire following the collision; the occupants were treated for non-fatal injuries. Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Milwaukee police say three men who crashed a stolen vehicle near 68th and Fiebrantz on Thursday, Dec. 25 have been taken into custody.

Crash at 68th and Fiebrantz

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday. The three men in the stolen vehicle failed to yield the right of way and collided with a second vehicle, police say. The stolen vehicle then collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle and a tree. The stolen vehicle then started on fire.

The driver and passengers in the stolen vehicle, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. All three were later arrested.

No other injuries were reported.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.