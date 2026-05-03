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The Brief A Milwaukee woman is charged with reckless homicide for an April crash. Prosecutors said she was driving drunk and sped through a red light. The victim's car sustained significant damage and caught fire.



A Milwaukee woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a fiery crash that killed a man on the city's north side last month.

In court:

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Ayanna Swiams with three felonies, including second-degree reckless homicide. Court records indicate she's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

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The backstory:

Two cars, a silver Buick and a white Mazda, were involved in the crash. A criminal complaint said damage to the Buick was so significant, the driver's side was crushed entirely into the passenger-side compartment. The Mazda sustained significant front-end damage.

Surveillance video showed the Buick was headed west on Hampton Avenue, had the green light and began to pull into the intersection when the Mazda – speeding north on 60th Street – ran a red light and smashed into the Buick, according to the complaint. The Buick's undercarriage became engulfed in flames seconds after impact.

60th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee police said the 31-year-old driver of the Buick, identified in court filings as Deandre Gladney, died at a hospital. The medical examiner's office determined he suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

The complaint said Swiams, the driver of the Mazda, was "off-balance…slurring her words and making incoherent statements" at the crash scene. She was taken to a hospital with injuries of her own, where prosecutors said she confirmed she was driving the Mazda. The car was registered in her name.

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Hospital staff took a blood sample from Swiams, court filings said. Investigators sent that sample to a Wisconsin State Crime Lab, where a toxicologist determined her BAC was 0.215 – more than double the legal limit.

Data from Swiam's car showed she was driving 72 mph less than a second before impact. The speed limit where the crash happened is 30 mph.