Milwaukee fatal crash near 60th and Hampton, 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another was taken into custody after a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday night, April 19.
Fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 60th and Hampton.
Police said a 26-year-old was traveling north on 60th Street when they collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old, died at the hospital.
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60th and Hampton, Milwaukee
Driver arrested
What we know:
The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.