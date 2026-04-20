Milwaukee fatal crash near 60th and Hampton, 1 dead, 1 in custody

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The Brief A crash in Milwaukee on Sunday night, April 19, left one person dead. The crash happened near 60th and Hampton around 10:30 p.m. A 26-year-old was taken into custody.



One person is dead and another was taken into custody after a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday night, April 19.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 60th and Hampton.

Police said a 26-year-old was traveling north on 60th Street when they collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old, died at the hospital.

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60th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Driver arrested

What we know:

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.