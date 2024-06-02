Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, 57th and Congress; 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 2, 2024 8:27pm CDT
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 2.

Police said just after 2 p.m. near 57th and Congress, a 35-year-old driver was traveling westbound on W Congress St. at W. Fond du Lac Ave, when they crashed into a traffic light pole. 

The driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased, despite life-saving measures.

This investigation is ongoing.