Milwaukee crash, 57th and Congress; 1 dead

article

One person is dead after a crash that happened in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 2.

Police said just after 2 p.m. near 57th and Congress, a 35-year-old driver was traveling westbound on W Congress St. at W. Fond du Lac Ave, when they crashed into a traffic light pole.

The driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased, despite life-saving measures.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This investigation is ongoing.