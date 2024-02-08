Milwaukee stolen vehicle crash, 11-year-old seriously injured

An 11-year-old child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday, Feb. 8, following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash occurred before 1:30 p.m. near 37th and Orchard. A driver lost control and hit an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

Police determined the vehicle was recently stolen.

Two other passengers, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police said the passengers were arrested, but they continue to seek the driver and unknown passenger that fled.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.