Milwaukee crash, 34th and Capitol; driver ran red light, fled scene

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to track down a driver who caused a crash near 34th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, April 14.

Officials say around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the driver of one vehicle disregarded the red light and collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 30-year-old, had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.