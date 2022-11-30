Milwaukee crash at 30th and Capitol, 2 dead

Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night, Nov. 30 near 30th and Capitol.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m.

FOX6's cameras captured a badly damaged vehicle in a front yard that appeared to be charred. There were vehicle parts strewn around the road.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what might have led to the crash and whether there were any other injuries.