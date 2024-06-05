Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stolen car crash; 4 kids taken to hospital, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  June 5, 2024 10:52am CDT
Crash near 27th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side sent five people to the hospital – one of whom was also arrested – on Wednesday morning, June 5.

It happened near 27th and Lisbon around 1:20 p.m. According to police, a speeding car crashed into another car, which was making a turn. The car that was hit then struck a building as a result of the collision. 

Police said the car that caused the crash was stolen. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested. The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.

Four passengers in the stolen car – all minors – were taken to a hospital, according to police:

  • 16-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries.
  • 16-year-old sustained serious injuries.  
  • 14-year-old sustained non-fatal injuries.   
  • 12-year-old sustained serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.