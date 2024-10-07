Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, 16th and Mitchell; 1 suffered life-threatening injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 7, 2024 6:53am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured following a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 6. It happened near 16th and Mitchell around 7:40 p.m. 

Two vehicles were traveling northbound on S. 16th Street when the crash occurred. Police say one vehicle was making a left turn into a driveway when the other vehicle attempted to pass, causing a collision. 

A 28-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 