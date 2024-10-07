Milwaukee crash, 16th and Mitchell; 1 suffered life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured following a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 6. It happened near 16th and Mitchell around 7:40 p.m.
Two vehicles were traveling northbound on S. 16th Street when the crash occurred. Police say one vehicle was making a left turn into a driveway when the other vehicle attempted to pass, causing a collision.
A 28-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.