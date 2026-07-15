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The Brief A pedestrian was killed on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday night. Police said a vehicle hit the pedestrian near 12th and Atkinson. The driver was taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 70-year-old pedestrian was killed on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday night, July 14.

What we know:

It happened near 12th and Atkinson. Milwaukee police said a vehicle was headed east and hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the street, at around 9:25 p.m.

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The 70-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as William Spears.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing, police said, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review charges.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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