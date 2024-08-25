Milwaukee crash at 107th and Bradley; 1 hospitalized

article

Milwaukee firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 107th and Bradley on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25.

Officials tell FOX6 News there was one person trapped in the wreck.

In all, there were four people who suffered injuries – but only one was taken to the hospital. The others refused transport.

Collision at 107th and Bradley, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the cause of this collision.