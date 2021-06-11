Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID vaccinations, 50% of adults have at least 1 dose

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE - More than half of Milwaukee adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city health department announced Friday, June 11.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, 50.7% of the city's adult population have received at least one dose and 44.1% are fully vaccinated. That is up from 49.7% and 42.9% the previous week.

The case burden rate is again the lowest observed since the beginning of the pandemic, at 18.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and remains in the "moderate transmission" category. The percentage of positive tests is at 1.8%, down from 2.2% last week, and remains in the "low transmission" category.

"Vaccination is a community effort," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Even if you have already received your shot, you can still help to vaccinate others. Take time to reach out to the unvaccinated loved ones in your life. Share your experience, be a trusted resource, go with them to a vaccination clinic, and help keep your community safe."

The downtown shuttle to the American Family Field testing facilities ended use on June 11. However, the testing site remains open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Yount parking lot.

Vaccination sites across the city remain available, too. Visit city.milwaukee.gov for more information.

Heart condition reported in few young men, teen boys

An emergency meeting is being called after receiving more than 200 preliminary reports of myocarditis or heart inflammation among people who’ve received mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

COVID Delta variant prevalent, vaccinations stall

Health officials say 13 cases of the Delta variant out of India have now been identified in Wisconsin. Experts say there are likely many more in the state.