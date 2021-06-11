Milwaukee COVID vaccinations, 50% of adults have at least 1 dose

article

More than half of Milwaukee adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city health department announced Friday, June 11.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, 50.7% of the city's adult population have received at least one dose and 44.1% are fully vaccinated. That is up from 49.7% and 42.9% the previous week.

The case burden rate is again the lowest observed since the beginning of the pandemic, at 18.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and remains in the "moderate transmission" category. The percentage of positive tests is at 1.8%, down from 2.2% last week, and remains in the "low transmission" category.

"Vaccination is a community effort," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Even if you have already received your shot, you can still help to vaccinate others. Take time to reach out to the unvaccinated loved ones in your life. Share your experience, be a trusted resource, go with them to a vaccination clinic, and help keep your community safe."

The downtown shuttle to the American Family Field testing facilities ended use on June 11. However, the testing site remains open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Yount parking lot.

Vaccination sites across the city remain available, too. Visit city.milwaukee.gov for more information.

