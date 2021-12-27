Milwaukee COVID testing sites reopen Monday

Milwaukee's free COVID-19 testing sites open back up Monday, Dec. 27 after being closed for the holiday weekend. Long lines are expected.

The COVID-19 services – including testing and vaccinations – at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site will resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.

HOURS:

Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Menomonee Valley Site: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

While COVID-19 services will resume on Monday, other services at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3 in observance of the city holidays.

Full locations and hours for milwaukee.gov/vaccine clinics and milwaukee.gov/COVID-19 testing can be found on the city's website.