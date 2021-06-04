Milwaukee COVID case burden lowest since March 2020

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 4 reported a COVID-19 case burden rate of 26.8 per 100,000 people over the past week – the lowest observed case burden since March 2020.

The case burden placed the city in the "moderate transmission" category – down from 51.2 the previous week.

"Reaching a burden rate that we haven’t seen since the beginning of the pandemic is a major accomplishment and one that our community should be incredibly proud of," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "With the lifted restrictions, we must be diligent about continuing with safety procedures when appropriate, such as wearing a mask if you are unvaccinated, washing our hands regularly, and getting tested if you feel unwell so we can continue this forward momentum."

In addition to the case burden, percent positivity dropped to 2.2%, down from 3.4% the previous week, and remains in the "low transmission" category.

Vaccinations continue to be the primary focus for the Milwaukee Health Department. Among Milwaukee adults, 42.9% now fully vaccinated, with 49.7% having received their first dose.

Milwaukee vaccination options

There is an ample supply of vaccination for anyone who hasn’t received it at numerous locations across the city, including three incentive opportunities this weekend.

On Saturday, June 5, Mexican Fiesta will be hosting their VivaMKE Marketplace at Flores Hall, 2997 S. 20th Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who receives their vaccine as well as any vaccinated individual who shows their vaccination card will receive a free ticket to Mexican Fiesta 2021.

Summerfest is hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the South Gates of the festival grounds. Anyone who get vaccinated at this clinic will receive a free ticket to Summerfest 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine

Black Husky Brewing is hosting round two of their "Double Your Dose" vaccination clinic. The brewery will provide a free beer to anyone who receives a vaccine or any vaccinated person who brings an unvaccinated loved one to get their shot, with free soda offered for people under 21. In addition to the vaccination clinic, live entertainment and food trucks will be on-site throughout the weekend.

Beginning Monday, June 7, the Health Department will be sunsetting the vaccination clinics at Mitchell Park and Zablocki Libraries. The vaccination clinic at Washington Park Library will remain open Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m.

A full list of upcoming mobile vaccination clinics is attached and can also be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax.

Any individual who needs a vaccine and does not have transportation to one of these vaccination clinics can schedule an appointment for an in-home vaccine by calling the hotline at 414-286-6800. Additionally, Uber and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to and from your vaccination through July 4. Learn more about how to schedule the free ride on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.