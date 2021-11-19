Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 2nd straight week

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Nov. 19 reported worsening COVID-19 case trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 202.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is up from the previous week's 166.1 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme" transmission designation.

Percent positivity also rose – now 7.5% – but remains what is considered "moderate" transmission, according to MHD. The gating criteria was reported at 6.6% the previous week.

Due to a quality assurance process within the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, MHD said it does not have updated vaccination data to share this week. The previous week, the city reported that 58.9% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older are fully vaccinated and 64% have received at least one dose.

While many residents have successfully completed their vaccination series, nearly half the population remains unvaccinated, so it’s imperative to implement safety measures, MHD said.

"After a long 20 months, there is a lot of excitement around gathering with our loved ones this holiday season. If you are not fully vaccinated or are gathering with individuals who are not fully vaccinated, it is critical to implement safety precautions, such as masking and physical distancing, to ensure your festive gathering does not transmit the COVID-19 virus," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a media release. "We also want to take time this season to give thanks to our incredible public health professionals who have been tirelessly working throughout the pandemic to prioritize the health and safety of our community."

The three MHD COVID-19 sites will close for testing and vaccination from Nov. 25-28, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Additionally, there will be no mobile vaccination sites scheduled during that time. For COVID-19 vaccination or testing options, visit HealthyMKE.com.

