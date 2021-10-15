Milwaukee COVID disease burden, positivity see 3-week decline

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Oct. 15 reported declining COVID-19 case and positivity trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 242.8 new cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is down from the previous week's 290.6 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria is considered "extreme," MHD said.

Percent positivity dropped to 8.3%, holding in the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 8.5% the previous week.

"These numbers, while still higher than we want to see, are on a three-week decline," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "If we want this trend to continue, it is imperative we get every Milwaukee resident vaccinated and be diligent about following safety guidelines, such as masking in public, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands, and practicing physical distancing."

As of this week, 57.4% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older are fully vaccinated and 62.6% have received at least one dose, MHD said.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the new Menomonee Valley drive-thru site. The new site, located near 25th and St. Paul , will have COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

