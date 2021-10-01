Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity dip; gating criteria hold

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Oct. 1 reported drops in COVID-19 case and positivity trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 313.5 new cases per 100,000 people. The case burden is down from the previous week's 351.6 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria is considered "excessive," MHD said.

Percent positivity dropped to 8.6%, holding in the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 9.1% the previous week.

As of this week, 61.7% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 56.2% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

"We are experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "While breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals can still occur, we know the COVID-19 vaccine provides effective protection against spreading the virus, as well as serious illness, hospitalization, and death. It’s time for the community to come together and encourage all residents 12 years of age and older to receive their vaccine."

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will not open on Monday, Oct. 4, as previously anticipated. MHD continues to work through the legal process of moving into the identified location and hopes to have an update to announce next week.

In the interim, the staff at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center have been able to effectively handle the demand of COVID-19 testing. More information about these testing sites can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.

More information regarding COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster eligibility can be found in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ official guidance.