Milwaukee COVID case burden rises, positivity dips

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Sept. 24 reported changes to COVID-19 trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 351.6 cases per 100,000 people. The case burden is up from the previous week's 277.6 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme transmission" category.

Percent positivity dropped to 9.1%, falling back into the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 10% the previous week.

As of this week, 61.2% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 55.5% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

Saturday, Sept. 25 will be the final day that COVID-19 testing will be available at American Family Field. The new mass testing site is anticipated to be announced next week. In the interim, the Northwest and Southside Health Centers will receive additional staff and resources to handle the increase in testing demand.

