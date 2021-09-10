Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID activity 'plateaued' since August spike

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Sept. 10 reported slight increases to COVID-19 trends for the preceding week. However, MHD said activity has "plateaued" since it spiked in the first week of August.

According to MHD, the city saw 254.5 cases per 100,000 people. The case burden is up from the previous week's 247,4 cases per 100,000, but down from a peak of 272.5 noted on Tuesday. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme transmission" category.

Percent positivity increased to 9.6%, holding in the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 9.4% the previous week.

As of this week, 59.7% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 54.1% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

"We know that vaccination is the most effective tool to minimize the spread of the virus and reduce critical illness and hospitalization," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "The demographics with the highest disease burden are also those with the lowest vaccination rates. We need to come together as a community to keep everyone, especially our most vulnerable populations, safe and healthy, by getting vaccinated."

The age demographic with the highest seven-day COVID-19 case burden rate, including those who are under 12 and ineligible to be vaccinated, are 12 to 15-year-olds with 499 positive cases per 100,000 people. This is also the demographic with the lowest vaccination rate, with 35.8% of this population fully vaccinated.

The percent positivity per age is also highest for 12 to 15-year-olds (20.4%), followed by 16 to 19-year-olds (13.4%), and continues to decrease as the age demographics get older.

