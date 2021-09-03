Milwaukee COVID case burden highest since January

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Sept. 3 reported slight increases to COVID-19 trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 247.4 cases per 100,000 people – the highest value since the metric was introduced in January. The case burden is up from the previous week's 227.2 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme transmission" category.

Percent positivity dropped increased to 9.4%, holding in the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 9.2% the previous week.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As of this week, 58.8% of Milwaukee residents 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 53.4% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, MHD encourages everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly – simple mitigation tools, like wearing a mask, in addition to being fully vaccinated, can help.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

COVID-19 testing volume continues to increase across the city, and results from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests that are administered by MHD take approximately 48 hours to receive. More information about receiving a COVID-19 test in Milwaukee can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.