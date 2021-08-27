Milwaukee COVID case burden 'extreme' for 4th straight week

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Aug. 27 reported slight changes to COVID-19 trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 227.2 cases per 100,000 people, up from the previous week's 224.5 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme transmission" category for a fourth consecutive week.

Percent positivity dropped slightly to 9.2%, holding in the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 9.7% the previous week.

As of this week, 57.9% of Milwaukee residents 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 52.7% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

With an increase of businesses, events and entertainment venues mandating vaccinations for their employees and guests and continued incentive programs, the percentage of vaccinated individuals is anticipated to continue to climb.

"Please remember to mask up when you’re in public spaces or large gatherings, and get tested if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms or come in close contact with anyone who is confirmed or presumed to be positive," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "And most importantly, make sure that you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated. We must all work together to make it to the other side of this pandemic."

The Milwaukee Health Department will host a vaccination site at Mexican Fiesta all three days Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 from noon until 6 p.m. The clinic will be located inside the festival grounds at the Children’s Wisconsin Community Park Children’s Area, located near the mid-gate of the festival grounds.

In addition to the vaccination clinic at Mexican Fiesta, the MHD vaccination team will be in the community throughout the weekend. A full list of mobile vaccination clinics, including hours and addresses, can be found at milwauke.gov/COVIDvax.

