Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity improve

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 17 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both improved in the past week.

According to the health department, the city saw 198.3 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 251.8 – the gating metric remains "extreme."

Percent positivity fell to 13% compared to 14.1% the previous week. The gating metric remains as "extreme" transmission.

The health department said 64.9% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 49.3% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

Milwaukee Health Department staff will be at Sunday’s Juneteenth Day Festival on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other Milwaukee Health Department programs will be on-site to provide resources, including Empowering Families of Milwaukee; Parents Nurturing and Caring for their Children; Direct Assistance to Dads Project/Healthy Start; Birth Outcomes Made Better doulas; Community Healthcare Access Program; Women, Infants and Children; Strong Baby; Well Woman; Sexual and Reproductive Health; Office of Violence Prevention; and MKE Elevate.



