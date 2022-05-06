Milwaukee COVID positivity downgraded, now 'substantial'

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, May 6 reported that COVID-19 positivity has been downgraded to "substantial."

The city has reported six consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends.

According to the health department, the city saw 147.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 117.8. The gating metric remained "high" transmission.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Percent positivity rose to 8.1% compared to 6.6% the previous week. The gating metric was downgraded from "moderate" to "substantial" transmission. The gating metric has been downgraded in back-to-back weeks.

The health department said 64.5% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 48.2% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, many families will likely gather together to celebrate the moms in their lives. MHD recommends people follow health guidance:

Ensure everyone is up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines

If possible, gather outside or open windows to allow fresh air to circulate

Consider wearing a mask to protect anyone who is at a high risk for severe illness

Test before gathering and only gather with those who are negative for COVID-19Stay home if you are symptomatic or have come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

As the weather in Milwaukee warms up, opening windows to bring fresh air inside is an effective tool to make indoor spaces safer, the health department said; research shows changing the air in a room multiple times an hour with filtered or clean outdoor air can reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission by up to 50%.

Advertisement

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 sites are open Monday through Saturday at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley Site for free COVID-19 tests and vaccines without an appointment. Hours of operation available on the Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 website.